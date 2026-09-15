Amitabh Bachchan slams retirement rumours: ‘Not retiring from work any time soon’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said one of his recent posts was misinterpreted and confirmed he has no plans to retire.

The actor shared a note on his blog earlier this week, which had ”its late, time to retire” written and was misunderstood by some. Bachchan attached a newspaper clipping with the retirement news on it as he shared another note on Monday and called out the false reports.

“I wrote in the Blog .. ’its late , time to retire .. ’ which we all know means retire to bed it’s late .. and this is the Media – the CONSCIENCE of a NATION – THE ULTIMATE INFORMER,” he said.