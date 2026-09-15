Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amitabh Bachchan slams retirement rumours: ‘Not retiring from work any time soon’
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed speculation that he had hinted at retirement in a blog post.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said one of his recent posts was misinterpreted and confirmed he has no plans to retire.
The actor shared a note on his blog earlier this week, which had ”its late, time to retire” written and was misunderstood by some. Bachchan attached a newspaper clipping with the retirement news on it as he shared another note on Monday and called out the false reports.
“I wrote in the Blog .. ’its late , time to retire .. ’ which we all know means retire to bed it’s late .. and this is the Media – the CONSCIENCE of a NATION – THE ULTIMATE INFORMER,” he said.
Also Read – KBC 18: Engineer, who felt she was unlucky, had massive debt, cries as she wins Rs 50 lakh
“No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there,” the actor added.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. In a recent post shared on his Tumblr blog, Big B reflected on his experience of hosting the ongoing season of KBC. He revealed that some contestants have shared “grave personal stories” that it becomes challenging for him to control his emotions and continue hosting the programme.
Bachchan posted, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories, that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show ..I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel .. but it has been a heart – breaking experience .. I wish to retire now .. it is late .. and the night invites .. Love.”
Also Read – ‘Biggest asset of family’: Amitabh hails young girls overcoming struggles to win big on KBC
On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan will next feature in Section 84. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also features Nimrat Kaur , among others. He will also appear in Kalki 2, which is a sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will reprise the role of Ashwatthama in the film.
(With inputs from PTI)
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05