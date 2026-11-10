Amitabh Bachchan on his ‘simple’ Diwali with ‘fewer firecrackers’: ‘Peaceful atmosphere’

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nea... Read More
Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
- Tags:
- Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan, who has been resting and recovering over the past few days, recently greeted his fans on Sunday, the day of Diwali. The actor, on Monday night, took to his blog to share how he celebrated Diwali at home. The actor is currently on a break from his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, due to scheduling conflicts and is expected to resume the shoot after November 11.
Big B wrote in his blog, “A simple Diwali has been celebrated; fewer firecrackers have been fired; the roads are open, and there is less noise; the atmosphere is somewhat peaceful and deep; this should weigh on all of us; may there be happiness and prosperity, and may there be a lot of celebration of happiness every time.”
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on hand discomfort, health issues: ‘I sincerely apologise’
In the blog further, Big B also shared some photos from the sets of KBC and wrote, “Before writing anything, guess how this will be twisted and printed.” In an earlier blog, Amitabh Bachchan had also opened up about suffering discomfort in his hand; he wrote, “I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters.”
He further added, “I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise.”
Since October 30, KBC 18 has not aired any new episodes, and since then, the show has been re-airing older epsiodes. A source close to the show told SCREEN that the halt in shoot happened due to date issues, and had nothing to do with the actor’s health. The Sony LIV team also posted on X that new episodes of KBC 18 would resume streaming from November 16.
In September, talking about hosting KBC 18, Big B had written on his blog, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show. I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the channel, but it has been a heart-breaking experience. I wish to retire now; it is late, and the night invites. Love.”
Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.