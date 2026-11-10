Amitabh Bachchan on his ‘simple’ Diwali with ‘fewer firecrackers’: ‘Peaceful atmosphere’

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been resting and recovering over the past few days, recently greeted his fans on Sunday, the day of Diwali. The actor, on Monday night, took to his blog to share how he celebrated Diwali at home. The actor is currently on a break from his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, due to scheduling conflicts and is expected to resume the shoot after November 11.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali celebrations

Big B wrote in his blog, “A simple Diwali has been celebrated; fewer firecrackers have been fired; the roads are open, and there is less noise; the atmosphere is somewhat peaceful and deep; this should weigh on all of us; may there be happiness and prosperity, and may there be a lot of celebration of happiness every time.”