Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father and grandfather. Here’s why

Amitabh Bachchan shared the photoshoot images of Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda on his social media accounts. Amitabh Bachchan shared the photoshoot images of Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda on his social media accounts.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan’s pride and happiness knew no bounds after seeing the latest photoshoot of daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli. In the photos shared by the megastar on his social media handles, we see the mother-daughter duo at their stylish best.

“Daughter & Daughter UNLIMITED .. the @mxsworld .. they be the best .. my love and blessings ever unlimited ❤️❤️🤗🤗👏👏👏👏🙏🙏,” read the caption of the first photo the Brahmastra actor posted on his Instagram account. Later, he shared another photo of the two pretty women of his family and showered them with love and blessings. He wrote, “@mxsworld⁩ the chain mall Basket ball T .. irresistible .. keep adding to my pride ❤️❤️💕💕👏👏🤗🤗🌹🌹my love and admiration for the daughter and granddaughter .. !!”

Also read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 promo Kab Tak Rokoge celebrates spirit of resilience

In his blog, senior Bachchan explained, “the design company or label is called mXs .. the initials of Shweta and her partner that have initiated this brand .. and the modelling is the effervescent Navya, with her Mother .. I am so so proud .. and my love and blessings for them ever ..Shweta started this is on an initiative of her own and it has fructified into a finality, that comes as a huge surprise and accomplishment from us all .. my prayers to them and its future success ..” As usual, the actor signed off with the words, “daughters be the best .. always anywhere.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo of daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo of daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda.

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda strike a pose for Shweta’s fashion brand. Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda strike a pose for Shweta’s fashion brand.

After looking at photo, we are reminded of Shweta’s comment last year in a blog. Then, she mentioned how people abroad mistake her daughter and her as sisters. “When we travel abroad together, people mistake my daughter and me for sisters — I love telling them my age, my daughter is cringing, jabbing me in the ribs and asking me to ‘calm down’,” wrote Shweta.

Filmmaker and Shweta’s close friend Karan Johar also shared the chic click. Along with the photo, he wrote, “When a supremely talented designer and a fashion forward force collaborate the result is magical and beyond chic! @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan bring the new label in town MxS f/w 2018. @mxsworld ! PS.. don’t miss the teenage fashionista in the frame! #navyananda ! 😘❤️❤️”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd