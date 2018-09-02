Amitabh Bachchan gushes with pride as Shweta Bachchan launches her fashion brand

Navya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia and others marked their presence at the event. Navya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia and others marked their presence at the event.

Amitabh Bachchan is extremely proud of Shweta Bachchan. The actor’s daughter, who made her acting debut earlier this year and went on to become an author too, has added yet another feather to her cap as she launched her own fashion line MxS in Mumbai on September 1. Shweta has collaborated with designer Monisha Jaising for the fashion line.

Big B took to his blog and wrote, “Shweta opens her brand of fashion along with her friend Monisha and the opening is a delight for a Father .. all the goods sold out within hours … it is young and select and affordable and so trendy .. the effort made by all has been so exhilarating and filled with the pride of all those friends that came in numbers to encourage and wish her .. just so comforting to sit aside and enjoy the love she gets .. gushing with pride and love .. children do this for us ..”

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Style personified! When you do something of your own and by your self, that’s a huge achievement. Well done Shwetdi for the launch of @mxsworld and congratulations @monishajaising. May MxS be the hugest success. So, so proud of you. Love you. ❤️ #GirlPower #BigSis”

The launch of MxS in Mumbai was attended by close friends. Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were among the celebrities who made the event a star-studded affair.

Check out photos from the launch:

Amitabh Bachchan is all smiles at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Amitabh Bachchan is all smiles at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Another candid click of Amitabh Bachchan and his family at Shweta Nanda’s fashion line launch. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Another candid click of Amitabh Bachchan and his family at Shweta Nanda’s fashion line launch. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan strikes a pose with sister Navya Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan strikes a pose with sister Navya Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Photo credit: Amitabh Bachchan blog)

Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Shweta Nanda’s fashion brand launch. (Photo credit: Amitabh Bachchan blog) Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Shweta Nanda’s fashion brand launch. (Photo credit: Amitabh Bachchan blog)

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif posed for shutterbugs. (Photo Credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif posed for shutterbugs. (Photo Credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan shared a candid photo of Jaya Bachchan on his blog. Amitabh Bachchan shared a candid photo of Jaya Bachchan on his blog.

Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan pose for photographers at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan pose for photographers at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi marked their presence. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi marked their presence. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar made a stylish appearance at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar made a stylish appearance at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor at Shweta Bachchan’s fashion line launch. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor at Shweta Bachchan’s fashion line launch. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry at the launch. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Sophie Choudry at the launch. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Neeta Ambani with Isha Ambani. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Neeta Ambani with Isha Ambani. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif shared a photo on her Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations @shwetabachchan ,a wonderful start to this new journey …. one of the loveliest and kindest people I know 🌟❤️❤️like everything u do this will be amazing 📷 @kvinayak11”

Karan Johar wrote an emotional note on his Instagram post which read, “Shweta ….not only my childhood best buddy but a bonafide personality in her own right….she is a closeted actor but stayed away from the arc lights…her thoughts..her writing and her sense of aesthetic makes her truly individualistic …today as she makes her first baby step in the world of fashion I want her to know that will be a huge success because she is a millennial at heart and will connect with all the fashionistas and retail crazy people like me!! Love you Shweta! @monishajaising and you will make an incredible duo! MXS! @shwetabachchan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! Today is the beginning of a strong fashion voice!”

