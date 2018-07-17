Shweta Bachchan Nanda makes her acting debut, father Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional

Father-daughter duo Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan has come together for a commercial Father-daughter duo Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan has come together for a commercial

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda has finally made her acting debut. And no, it’s not for a film or a show, in case you were wondering. The father-daughter duo have shared screen space in a Kalyan Jewellers commercial.

The one-and-a-half-minute ad features Amitabh as an old man who has come to return a pension that was not written in his name. He is accompanied by his daughter, played by Shweta. In the video, Shweta looks lovely in a simple, traditional attire with her hair behind her in a neat bun. The commercial showcases the sweet bond of a father and his daughter.

While Shweta has previously appeared on shows such as Rendezvous with Simi Garewal and Koffee with Karan, she had never in all these years donned the greasepaint unlike her parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, and her younger brother Abhishek Bachchan.

Watch the video featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda here:

Both Amitabh and Shweta took to Twitter to share the video. While Shweta posted a tweet that said, “Here is our little labour of love xx @SrBachchan.” Amitabh posted the commercial on his Twitter handle with a post that read, “Emotional moment for me .. tears welling up every time I see it .. daughters are the BEST !!”

T 2870 – Emotional moment for me .. tears welling up every time I see it .. daughters are the BEST !! pic.twitter.com/7Jes2GDPBo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2018

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has his plate full. The Shehanshah of Bollywood is currently filming the supernatural flick Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The veteran actor will also be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which stars Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles.

