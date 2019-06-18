Amitabh Bachchan shoots Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday started filming his next Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow.

The 76-year-old actor, who recently finished shooting for Chehre, took to Twitter to share the news.

“One done another begun. Travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change and story change. From Lucknow today Gulabo Sitabo and the look? Well, what can I say…” he wrote.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, marks the first collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Set in Lucknow, the film is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

The film was earlier supposed to hit the theaters in November, but will now release on April 24, 2020.

Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.