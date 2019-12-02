Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Brahmastra in freezing Manali

Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a photograph from the set of Brahmastra which is being shot in the sub-zero weather of Manali.

The 77-year-old actor shared a few on-locations pictures in his look for the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie.

“Minus degrees… err like -3. Protective gear and the work etiquette,” Bachchan captioned the photographs which feature him in a red and black check shirt, a black jacket and reflector sunglasses.

Ranbir is also in Manali with the crew.

Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It features Alia Bhatt as the female lead, south star Nagarjuna and actor Mouni Roy.

The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020.

