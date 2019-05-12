Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar join hands for heartwarming Mother’s Day song

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently unveiled a heartwarming gift for mothers everywhere. The duo joined hands for the song “Maa,” which has been crooned by Big B and master Yajat Garg.

The track is a tribute to the sacrifice and love that mothers represent. Puneet Sharma has penned the lyrics and the tunes have been composed by Anuj Garg.

Talking about “Maa”, Shoojit Sircar said, “This video is not just for those who have lost their mothers, but also those who are fortunate enough to still be in their mom’s shadows. Anuj pitched the musical piece to me as a special birthday surprise for his wife, on behalf of his son Yajat Garg, who incidentally is the child’s voice in the video.”

“I thought of making a montage video for mothers as the music really moved me. I felt none other than Amitabh Bachchan could do vocal justice to the lyrics. So, I initially sent him small video clips, along with the photo of him with his mother Teji Bachchan, asking his reaction. He immediately responded saying it was a great idea and agreed to do it,” Shoojit added.

The filmmaker concluded, “For me, it was a powerful moment to shape a tribute which speaks from a child’s point of view as well as a person with decades of life gone by. No matter the age, we feel our mother’s presence all the time.”

Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked together on Piku and Pink.