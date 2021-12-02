Proud Amitabh Bachchan shares video poem on son Abhishek Bachchan’s film Bob Biswas: ‘My pride, my son, my inheritor’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a video poem on the upcoming movie Bob Biswas. The Kahaani spin-off stars his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, in the titular role. The poem was shared with a tweet that quoted a couplet by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh’s father and Abhishek’s grandfather.

The Hindi lines read, “My sons will not become my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will justify their legacy. मेरा बेटा, मेरा उत्तराधिकारी .. My pride, my son , my inheritor. Video Poem Courtesy : EF P. Ahuja.”

बस। अब और क्या चाहिए। लेकिन…. तू ना थकेगा कभी, तू ना रुकेगा कभी, तू ना मुड़ेगा कभी,

कर शपथ, कर शपथ, कर शपथ,

अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ https://t.co/ImtfgJ6B7p — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 1, 2021

Abhishek responded to his father’s post with a tweet that read, “Bas, ab aur kya chahiye? (What else do I need now?).” The actor then went on to quote lines from his grandfather’s poem Agneepath, which was also recited by Amitabh in the 1990 film of the same name.

Bob Biswas is a crime thriller which has been helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It is being bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Abhishek, the movie also features Chitrangda Singh. It is slated for a release on December 3 on streaming platform ZEE5.

Apart from Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan also has Dasvi and SSS-7 in the pipeline. He was last seen in The Big Bull.