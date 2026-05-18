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Amitabh Bachchan shares rare video of 1892 Hindu Vishnu temple tucked away in Iran
Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his Instagram handle containing visuals of the Abbas Bandar Vishnu temple in Iran, set to a devotional song in Persian.
Amitabh Bachchan is making the most of his sleepless nights at the age of 83, spending a better half of the day (and night) working. Amidst his busy schedule, he took time to unearth a video that offers an insightful historical and cultural connection between India and Iran.
On Sunday, Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a video containing visuals of an ancient Vishnu temple located in Abbas Bandar, Iran. He added that it dated back to the Qajar era in 1892. “It was constructed for the Hindu traders from India working in the city,” the actor claimed in the caption.
He also underlined that the original audio used in the video he shared is a devotional song in Persian dedicated to Lord Vishnu. This highlights a fascinating cultural link between the two cultures and the two nations.
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“Heard this song on YouTube recently and instantly fell in love with it. Always knew Persian is a beautiful language, but it being mixed with Hinduism makes it even better,” wrote an Instagram user in the comment section, recommending another devotional song dedicated to Lord Siva in Persian by the same singer.
Several Instagram users from Iran even thanked Bachchan for throwing light on the presence of a Hindu temple in their country. Constructed during the reign of Mohammad Hassan Khan Sa’d-ol-Malek, the temple was built by the Indian community working for the East India Company in the region.
However, this isn’t the only temple located in Iran. There’s also an Arya Samaj temple situated in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province. What makes the temple in Bandar Abbas particularly significant right now is its strategic location along the Strait of Hormuz, the contentious business route at the heart of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
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