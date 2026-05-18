Amitabh Bachchan shares rare video of 1892 Hindu Vishnu temple tucked away in Iran

Amitabh Bachchan is making the most of his sleepless nights at the age of 83, spending a better half of the day (and night) working. Amidst his busy schedule, he took time to unearth a video that offers an insightful historical and cultural connection between India and Iran.

On Sunday, Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a video containing visuals of an ancient Vishnu temple located in Abbas Bandar, Iran. He added that it dated back to the Qajar era in 1892. “It was constructed for the Hindu traders from India working in the city,” the actor claimed in the caption.