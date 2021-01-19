Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photo featuring ‘little’ Hrithik Roshan

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photo from the music rehearsal of Mr Natwarlal on his social media. The photo also features a young Hrithik Roshan as he accompanied his uncle and music director Rajesh Roshan to the rehearsal.

Big B wrote in the caption, “the first song I sang for film .. ‘mere paas aao ..’ for Mr Natwarlal .. music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan , Music Director .. AND .. all this being overseen by one ‘palti maar ke ‘ little one sitting on the bench … a certain HRITHIK ROSHAN.”

“Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto” was the first track that Amitabh Bachchan sang for a film. The track is filmed as Bachchan’s character sings this song to kids. He had previously narrated a few verses for Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie that were used in a song.

Mr Natwarlal released in 1979 and featured Rekha alongside Big B. The blockbuster film was directed by Rakesh Kumar and was based on the story of a conman named Natwarlal.

As an actor, Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan have appeared in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Lakshya. While Bachchan played Hrithik’s father in K3G, he played Hrithik’s commanding officer in war film Lakshya.