Amitabh Bachchan shares pic from Reshma aur Shera sets, says people called him a camel: ‘Now the epithet has been usurped by others’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a throwback photo of himself from the sets of his second film Reshma aur Shera. The actor shared an anecdote along with the post, where he claimed that in those days he would always be called an ‘uunt’, Hindi word for camel. This was presumably due to the actor’s height.

Big B shared the black-and-white snap and wrote in the caption, “When I came to join films in 1969 all of them used to call me ‘ऊँट’ (unnt) ! .. so I thought I would justify that and mounted one 🤣🤣. This is from my 2nd film ‘Reshma aur Shera’ .. location Pochina , miles into the desert beyond Jaisalmer ..Now fortunately they don’t call me that … the titled epithet has been usurped by several others ..(sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

As soon as the superstar dropped the photo, several fans rushed to the comments section to share their two cents on the picture. One netizen said, “In Haryana’s rural area they used to call you Lambu … Lambu ki film dekhi kal… Bada mazaa aaya… Love you Sir.” Another wrote, “Yes, my uncle was Yousuf’s (Dilip Kumar) fan and he would use similar phrase to describe you, and I used to fight with him. Those were the days, different generation of hero worship.” A fan lauded the actor’s achievements and wrote along, “You have reached the sky in terms of name and fame Sir ji. Nothing matters anymore. Legend, Pride & Shahenshah of India.” One mentioned that people always have something to say and wrote in Hindi, “Ha ha. Kuchh to log kahenge …..Then and now … and in future we will always love you.”

Also Read | Savage yet dignified: When Abhishek Bachchan handled hate with grace

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai. He is now looking forward to the Prabhas starrer Project K, and The Intern’s official Hindi remake with Deepika Padukone.