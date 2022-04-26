Amitabh Bachchan shares the secret to his long career: ‘If you call yourself a professional…’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan sat down with Runway 34 director and his co-star Ajay Devgn for a chat and spoke about what makes him an evergreen actor. Ajay asked the Deewar actor how he still manages to do it all, and deliver passionate performances. To this, Amitabh said that the secret to his performances is his professionalism.

“If you call yourself a professional, and you want to work in any profession, you have to take it seriously. Once you have signed a contract and you have agreed to being a professional, then whatever is written, or whatever your director is asking you to do, you should do it. And you should do it with all the talent that you have within you, or whatever the director is asking from you,” Amitabh said.

Amitabh said that he simply does what is required from him in any film and credited the technicians of a film for creating the magic. “So when you ask me, how I do it, it is very difficult to say. You told me the character, you told me how to do it, you directed the film, placed the cameras in a certain way, took certain shots, it is all written on paper,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with ace writers Salim-Javed in the 1970s and has often credited them for his success. Here too, he said that the writers are the most important part of the filmmaking team. Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keyan Khan have written Runway 34. He said, “I believe that the writer is the foremost member of the team.” The actor told Ajay that whatever is written on paper should be followed and no changes should be made. He added, “After all your sessions with the writer, whatever is written and whatever is decided, I believe that is what should be done. There should be no changes made to that.”

Ajay has previously spoken about Big B’s professionalism on set and how the actor would arrive hours before his call time so he could be on set. Even between breaks, Big B would sit on his chair on the set and stay in character.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Runway 34 releases in theatres on April 29.