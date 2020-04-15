Amitabh Bachchan shares story behind his first photoshoot for a magazine

Amitabh Bachchan posted his first photoshoot picture on social media. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan posted his first photoshoot picture on social media. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing some interesting posts and photos. The actor recently dug into his photo archive and shared a picture from the first photoshoot he did after entering the film industry. It was for the Star & Style magazine.

Sharing the photo, Big B wrote, “My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into – a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me – by the most famed and feared journalist of the times – Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!”

Amitabh Bachchan made his silver screen debut with Khwaja Ahmad Abbas directorial Saat Hindustani that released in 1969. It was followed by superhit Anand in 1971 where he shared screen space with Rajesh Khanna. He tasted stardom after the 1973 release Zanjeer. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the mystery thriller Badla. He has films like Gulaabo Sitabo, Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra in the pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd