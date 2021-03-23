scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan shares photo with Abhishek: ‘When your son tells you which path to take, he becomes your friend’

Amitabh Bachchan also wished son Abhishek Bachchan, as the two actors gear up for a clash of their individual films, releasing on the same weekend of April - Chehre and The Big Bull.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 23, 2021 9:11:24 am
amitabh abhishek bachchan new photosAmitabh Bachchan wrote a heartwarming post for son Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels when your son is able to fit in your shoes, literally, he becomes your friend, In a heartwarming post for his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, Big B, yet again opened up about his dynamics with him.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a candid click with Abhishek where the latter is gesturing, pointing at something both the stars have their eyes on. Bachchan Senior wrote, “When your Son starts wearing your shoes .. and tells you which path to take .. he is no longer your Son .. he becomes your friend .. All the best buddy .. remember .. WHTCTW ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan’s “All the best buddy” part of the caption leads up to how the two actors are gearing up for a clash of their individual films, releasing on the same weekend of April – Amitabh’s Chehre and Abhishek’s The Big Bull.

Chehre releases in theatres April 9 and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza. On the other hand, The Big Bull will have a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar a day ahead. on April 8.

Abhishek Bachchan plays Hemant Shah, a clear proxy for Harshad Mehta  as The Big Bull takes us through the rise and fall of the stock broker. Its trailer invited comparisons with 1992 Scam: The Harshad Mehta Story.

