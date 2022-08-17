scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside temple at Jalsa’s entrance, offers prayers at 4 am

Any peek inside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa is a treat for his fans. This time, the actor has shown around the temple which is situated at the entrance of Jalsa.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 12:34:08 pm
amitabh bachchan bungalowAmitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself on his blog.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Jalsa in Mumbai piques the interest of many of his fans who gather outside it to catch a glimpse of the actor. The house has even been used as a set for some of Bachchan’s hit films like Chupke Chupke, Anand, Satte Pe Satta and Namak Haram. Any peek inside the house is a treat for Big B’s fans and this time, the actor has shown around the temple which is situated at the entrance of Jalsa.

In his blog, which the senior Bachchan wrote in the wee hours of Tuesday, he shared a picture of himself praying at the temple of his house Jalsa as he returned from work at 4 am. He was seen wearing a beige kurta-pyjama which he paired with a red jacket. “The temple at the base of the house and my prayers fro all ..” the actor wrote. The temple has a deity’s idol in the centre which is decked with multiple metal lotuses at the base.

Also read |When Amitabh Bachchan advised Shah Rukh Khan to apologise: ‘Otherwise they’ll say you were drunk or…’
amitabh bachchan Amitabh Bachchan prayed at the temple of his house. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

In the blog, the actor also mentioned traffic jams on Mumbai roads even at 4 in the morning and also called it a ‘city that never sleeps’. He wrote, “music and more spent at the ‘insomniacs’ and just got back driving the dark lanes of the streets amidst traffic even at 4 am .. that shall continue .. its the city that never sleeps ..”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen in the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He made his television debut with the show in 2000 and has hosted all its seasons except the third which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Also read |When Amitabh Bachchan scared Manoj Bajpayee: ‘If something happens to me, tell Jaya’

The actor also have a few films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is led by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 12:34:08 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements
Karnataka

After minister’s audio clip leak, CM draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone

Meira Kumar recalls discrimination her father faced: 'He was called chamar'

Meira Kumar recalls discrimination her father faced: 'He was called chamar'

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

JNU appealed to govt to change CUET format for PG admissions, says V-C

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Premium
I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebs pregnancy 2022
Bipasha Basu, Debina Bonnerjee, Alia Bhatt- Actors who recently announced their pregnancy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement