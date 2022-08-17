Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside temple at Jalsa’s entrance, offers prayers at 4 am

August 17, 2022 12:34:08 pm
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Jalsa in Mumbai piques the interest of many of his fans who gather outside it to catch a glimpse of the actor. The house has even been used as a set for some of Bachchan’s hit films like Chupke Chupke, Anand, Satte Pe Satta and Namak Haram. Any peek inside the house is a treat for Big B’s fans and this time, the actor has shown around the temple which is situated at the entrance of Jalsa.
In his blog, which the senior Bachchan wrote in the wee hours of Tuesday, he shared a picture of himself praying at the temple of his house Jalsa as he returned from work at 4 am. He was seen wearing a beige kurta-pyjama which he paired with a red jacket. “The temple at the base of the house and my prayers fro all ..” the actor wrote. The temple has a deity’s idol in the centre which is decked with multiple metal lotuses at the base.
In the blog, the actor also mentioned traffic jams on Mumbai roads even at 4 in the morning and also called it a ‘city that never sleeps’. He wrote, “music and more spent at the ‘insomniacs’ and just got back driving the dark lanes of the streets amidst traffic even at 4 am .. that shall continue .. its the city that never sleeps ..”
Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen in the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He made his television debut with the show in 2000 and has hosted all its seasons except the third which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
The actor also have a few films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is led by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
