Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, says Holi parties at his house may never take place again: ‘I hope they do, but it looks difficult’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared another health update after suffering a rib injury recently while filming Project K. The actor reflected on 'glorious epithets' used to describe him, and the Holi parties hosted by the Bachchans.

amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan has shared yet another health update. (Photo: Amitabh/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took to his blog to share another update about his health, stating that for now, any physical activity has been forbidden. The actor was recently flown from Hyderabad to Mumbai after suffering a rib injury and muscle tear on the sets of his upcoming film, Project K.

Taking to his blog, Senior Bachchan wrote, “Languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day .. and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle , has gone amiss .. has been so for years now .. The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. ”

The Bachchans used to throw a Holi and Diwali party every year, but owing to his present condition, there was no function or a gathering of celebrities at his house this year for Holi. Big B said that, that time may never come again, writing, “Those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present .. when in time and in the time of contemplation .. get back to the words of Babuji .. and pick those gems those elements that reflect his mind.”

He then went on to quote a response his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan had given to a fan when they showered him with compliments and lofty adjectives, describing his work and his personality: “Tell me what the mistakes and dislikes of my work are .. tell others of the ‘khoobiyaan’ खूबियाँ , the brilliance and the good of my work .. then another comes, ‘they that call me Maha Kavi .. the greatest Poet ..महाकवि , the great the best .. i feel they be sarcastic towards me .. what evil have I done to be given sarcastic reference’.”

Bachchan said he is like his father and doesn’t like the ‘glorious epithets’ he is showered with regularly, adding, “And the spirit has ever rubbed off on me too .. I dislike being referred to in the glorious epithets that are constructed in my introduction or in a reference .. sadi ke mahanayak , the greatest actor of the century .. no .. no such adjectives please .. just a simple name will do .. ”

Besides Project K, Amitabh Bachchan also has The Intern’s Hindi remake with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 12:29 IST
