Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after testing positive for Covid-19, writes he is in ‘stable state’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently in isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The Brahmastra actor has been sharing his health updates on his blog and in the latest update, Big B wrote about how he has been living in isolation and taking care of his own medication without anyone’s help.

The 79-year-old actor, took to his blog to write about his experience. He wrote, “Suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet, wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches, making your own snack and drink (tea and the coffee), folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing, responding personally to calls and mobile responses, drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff .. ALL .. is what life in these times is made of ..And it is the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of them all.”

The actor, who was last seen on the silver screen in Jhund, also wrote, “The diminishing on the reliance of your staff .. and more importantly the realisation, as I have submitted many times before, what your staff go through during an entire day .. gaining thereby the respect that should be theirs.”

Amitabh, who is also seen as the host of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, shared a health update. returned to the topic of his health, as he wrote, “So .. to get back to the illness .. the feel of the ‘feelings’ is in its stable state .. which in present circumstances is the best that one can do , or should ..”

The actor added, “One could say, and is often tempted to also, to announce betterment or even more, and find that the very next day your statement being overtaken by quite the opposite ..best then to be in reserve .. in restraint .. in quiet appreciation for those that send wishes, grant them the gratitude they deserve .. and breathe !”

Amitabh announced that he tested Covid positive on August 23 through his social media post.

The actor will next be seen in Brahamastra Part One -Shiva, which is set to release on September 9. Post that, he has director Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai and Vikas Bahl’s director Goodbye, which also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna.