Amitabh Bachchan wants to start a rival podcast with Abhishek Bachchan, because the men of the family weren’t invited to Navya’s show

Inspired by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda‘s new podcast, Amitabh Bachchan has expressed a desire to start a rival audio show with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh, who is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 on Sony Entertainment Television, said on the latest episode that he is working on starting a podcast with Abhishek. While talking to contestant Surabhi Geetey, who shared with Big B that she had a podcast, the actor expressed his interest in the medium. He said that Navya’s podcast features the women of the Bachchan family — Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan — and now he wants to start one with junior Bachchan because the men of the Bachchan family were not included in Navya’s podcast.

Surbhi had a fun chat with Bachchan and asked if what she’s heard about his love story with Jaya Bachchan is true; that they fell in love while shooing Abhimaan. On this, Bachchan first laughed and then quipped that he’ll not tell her.

Surabhi then told him that she’s heard that the actor like to indulge in a pav bhaji available at Juhu Chowpatty, and that he tries to go there incognito, but people recognise him no matter what, because of his height. To this, Bachchan said, “It’s true that I like the pav bhaji there, but I don’t go there in disguise, I go there as I am.”

Surabhi then asked him if he’d like to share if he’s ever had an embarrassing moment in his life, and Bachchan replied, “Not one till now, but what happens tomorrow, nobody knows.”