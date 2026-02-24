Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos from Kalki 2; expresses excitement to reunite with Kamal Haasan after 40 years. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated next project Kalki 2 in Hyderabad, and this time he will be sharing the screen with another megastar, Kamal Haasan, after nearly four decades. The actor recently took to his blog to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. He also shared photos with Kamal Haasan, where the two are seen hugging and catching up after a long time. They last worked together in the 1985 film Geraftaar, directed by Prayag Raaj.

Big B will reprise the role of Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. He also shared pictures with Kamal and recalled that they last collaborated in Geraftaar. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come , since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm ..but apologies .. work first .. rest later …”