Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos from Kalki 2; expresses excitement to reunite with Kamal Haasan after 40 years. Watch
Amitabh Bachchan shared photos with Kamal Haasan, where the two are seen hugging and catching up after a long time. They last worked together in the 1985 film Geraftaar, directed by Prayag Raaj.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated next project Kalki 2 in Hyderabad, and this time he will be sharing the screen with another megastar, Kamal Haasan, after nearly four decades. The actor recently took to his blog to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. He also shared photos with Kamal Haasan, where the two are seen hugging and catching up after a long time. They last worked together in the 1985 film Geraftaar, directed by Prayag Raaj.
Big B will reprise the role of Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. He also shared pictures with Kamal and recalled that they last collaborated in Geraftaar. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come , since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm ..but apologies .. work first .. rest later …”
The pictures show Big B warmly hugging Kamal Haasan, with the two seen chatting on the set while Amitabh is dressed in his character’s look, complete with facial prosthetics. Sharing another moment, he wrote, “And meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN … we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar.”
Talking further about the film, Amitabh added, “Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday .. My love.”
Although Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan were both part of Kalki 2898 AD, they did not share much screen time together in the first instalment. Kamal Haasan had limited screen presence in the film. However, the actor is set to have a much more substantial role in the sequel, with his character Supreme Yaskin returning with full strength.
Meanwhile, though Deepika Padukone played an important role in the first film, she will not be part of the sequel. Reports suggest that the actor and the makers parted ways due to disagreements over her reported eight-hour work shift demand and a 25 per cent salary hike.
