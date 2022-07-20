scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan shares a startling experience of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 contestant

A Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 contestant was lathi-charged following a stampede when he went to watch Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 film Muqaddar ka Sikandar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 8:53:12 pm
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about a Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant, who was lathi-charged following a stampede when he went to watch the former’s 1978 film Muqaddar ka Sikandar. Explaining the incident in detail, Amitabh also wrote how the person swore that he would never watch Muqaddar Ka Sikandar unless he was accompanied by the leading man himself.

Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, “He came from a limited background .. both in the families means and surrounds , but desired to see a film of mine – ‘Muqaddar ka Sikandar’ .. he commented I owed him something and on prodding him revealed his desire to see the mentioned film and not having the means .. so he managed to procure Rs 10 – somehow and travelled miles to a theatre after making all possible calculations on how this 10/-, would be spent or be enough for the film to be seen .. stood for hours, with the 10/- Rs and by the time his turn came to the Box Office window, a rush for tickets and the stampede of the audience, resulted in the Police being summoned and mayhem.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

He continued, “In that wild atmosphere he was pushed and shoved and bore the ‘lathi charge’ dispersing the crowds , finding himself thrown to the ground, head injury , and the 10/- gone in the mêlée .. he swore never to see that film that day and swore he would only see it if and when the leading man of the film would sit by his side and watch it together .. .. its been over 20 years of this and he has kept his promise of not seeing it.”

Amitabh further wrote, “I gave him his lost Rs 10/-, with an interest of 10/- and assured him that one day perhaps we could see the film together.”

Also read |Why Rajendra Kumar was known as the ‘Jubilee Kumar’ of Bollywood, his films ran for at least 25 weeks in theatres

1978 movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rekha among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Covid review meet: Centre urges states, UTs to step up surveillance

Covid review meet: Centre urges states, UTs to step up surveillance

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and her upcoming films
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement