Amitabh Bachchan shares a glimpse of Diwali celebrations with Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta, Navya

This year, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the festival of lights– Diwali with only his near and dear ones. Unlike the past years, when Bollywood celebrities thronged his house Jalsa to celebrate the festival, this year it was only the Bachchan family who ringed in Diwali together.

Amitabh Bachchan was joined by his children, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta Nanda. The two came along with their respective family members including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli, and Shweta’s sister-in-law Natasha Nanda. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Big B once again extended Diwali wishes to his fans as he wrote, “Family prays and celebrates together .. 🚩🙏🏻 इस पावन अफ़सर पर , शुभकामनाएँ ~दीपावली मंगलमय हो 🙏🏻🚩🚩🚩”

Senior Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda left a heart emoji on the photo. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wished the family “Happy New Year 🙌🙏” in the comments section.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor had also earlier shared a picture of his Diwali celebration with family on Twitter. While sharing it, he compared it with an older picture of himself with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek and Shweta. The two pictures clearly suggest that Big B is closer to Shweta and Abhishek is the cynosure of his mother’s eyes.

T 4087 – Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vs8D1MAEtn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021

When Shweta and Abhishek had appeared together on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan they had revealed who their parents’ favourite child is. While Shweta said Jaya’s eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room, just like they did on seeing Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Abhishek said their father wouldn’t care about anyone’s opinions once Shweta is in the room.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the thirteenth season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.