‘Biggest challenge in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was…’: Karan Johar on film’s epic cast

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he doesn’t have words when it comes to describing his feelings for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Bollywood’s magnum opus, that released in 2001, completes 20 years on Tuesday. On the occasion, its director-producer Karan Johar posted a special video on social media that takes fans on a nostalgia trip about what makes K3G a part of our pop-culture, and why it might be difficult to find another ensemble cast of such stature.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a family drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The movie is also remembered for its blockbuster songs, dialogues and larger-than-life frames.

“The true challenge was justifying the icons that were cast in the film,” he says in the special video titled ‘Happy #20YearsOfK3G, from us to you.’ According to KJo, while the Bachchan couple was living legends, SRK-Kajol have been dearest to him since his first film. And Hrithik-Kareena were the trendsetters of the time, and continue to be. “Shine, sequin, bling… It was all there!” Karan said reiterating that its dialogues became part of everyday conversations.

In the video, Karan also thanked choreographer Farah Khan, costume designer Manish Malhotra, set designer Sharmistha Roy and DOP Kiran Deohans for making everything extraordinary in the film. It ends with a segment where Karan’s father and late filmmaker Yash Johar says, “I think the best thing about the film, was Karan’s caption – ‘It’s all about loving your parents.’ Nobody has given me a better gift in my entire life.”

Karan Johar shared the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes…it’s all about loving your…family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!”

B-town stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Tacker, Manish Malhotra, Tanuj Virwani, Sajjad Delafrooz, and others shared love with the K3G team in the comments section.

Karan Johar kicked off the K3G 20 years celebration week on December 7. So far, several celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Pandey, Farah Khan, Johnny Lever and Jibraan Khan have celebrated the feat by special social media posts or recreations of popular scenes from the film.