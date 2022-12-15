scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan inaugurate Kolkata International Film Festival; Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Abhimaan to be inaugural film

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and many other Bollywood stars attended the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with others inaugurated the Kolkata International Film Festival. (Photo: Kolkata International Film Festival/YouTube)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) kicked off in the City of Joy on Thursday. The inaugural ceremony took place at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose indoor stadium. The festival was inaugurated by actors Shah Rukh Khan, who was the guest of honour, and Amitabh Bachchan. Others who attended the ceremony included Mahesh Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Kumar Sanu, Jaya Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Arijit Singh and Sourav Ganguly. The ceremony began with a performance on the ‘Ganesh Mantra’ which was followed by a beautiful dance performance on several songs.

This edition of the film festival will begin with the screening of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1973 film Abhimaan, featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie will be screened at 5:30 pm after the inaugural ceremony. Besides Abhimaan, other Big B movies like Kaala Patthar, Deewaar will also be screened during the festival to celebrate the work and life of the megastar.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji at KIFF 2022. (Photo: Kolkata International Film Festival/YouTube) AMITABH JAYA Amitabh Bachchan sat beside his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan at the inaugural ceremony of KIFF 2022. (Photo: Kolkata International Film Festival/YouTube)

A total of 183 films from 42 countries will be screened throughout the festival. Around 215 shows will be screened across 10 venues during the festival.

Also Read |Vivek Oberoi says powerful Bollywood people sabotaged his career: ‘I sat at home after delivering hits, nobody came to me with films’

The film festival will have five competition categories, including International Competition Innovation in Moving Images, Competition on Indian Languages, Asian Select (NETPAC Award), National Competition on Documentary and National Competition on Short Fiction.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

The Kolkata Film Festival was organised for the first time in 1995. But it was opened for the public in 2011. The last edition of the film festival was organised between April 25 and May 1, 2022.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 05:19:13 pm
Next Story

Who is Naveen Jaihind, the former AAP leader held over a fist fight with Haryana official?

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif attend Govinda Naam Mera special screening
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close