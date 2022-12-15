Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan inaugurate Kolkata International Film Festival; Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Abhimaan to be inaugural film

The 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) kicked off in the City of Joy on Thursday. The inaugural ceremony took place at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose indoor stadium. The festival was inaugurated by actors Shah Rukh Khan, who was the guest of honour, and Amitabh Bachchan. Others who attended the ceremony included Mahesh Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Kumar Sanu, Jaya Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Arijit Singh and Sourav Ganguly. The ceremony began with a performance on the ‘Ganesh Mantra’ which was followed by a beautiful dance performance on several songs.

This edition of the film festival will begin with the screening of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1973 film Abhimaan, featuring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie will be screened at 5:30 pm after the inaugural ceremony. Besides Abhimaan, other Big B movies like Kaala Patthar, Deewaar will also be screened during the festival to celebrate the work and life of the megastar.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji at KIFF 2022. (Photo: Kolkata International Film Festival/YouTube) Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji at KIFF 2022. (Photo: Kolkata International Film Festival/YouTube)

Amitabh Bachchan sat beside his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan at the inaugural ceremony of KIFF 2022. (Photo: Kolkata International Film Festival/YouTube)

A total of 183 films from 42 countries will be screened throughout the festival. Around 215 shows will be screened across 10 venues during the festival.

The film festival will have five competition categories, including International Competition Innovation in Moving Images, Competition on Indian Languages, Asian Select (NETPAC Award), National Competition on Documentary and National Competition on Short Fiction.

The Kolkata Film Festival was organised for the first time in 1995. But it was opened for the public in 2011. The last edition of the film festival was organised between April 25 and May 1, 2022.