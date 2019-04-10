Amitabh upset with silence around Badla success, SRK says he is waiting for Big B’s party

Amitabh Bachchan’s last release Badla, also starring Taapsee Pannu, has earned Rs 85.26 crore in India until now. The film received a positive response from the audience and film critics. But, the silence around the success of the film has irked Big B.

After a Twitter user shared the box office collection of the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, senior Bachchan retweeted it and pulled up his industry colleagues, the producer and distributor of the film for being silent about the success of the movie. He wrote, “… about time someone started talking about this silent success .. !! because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line Producer, or any else in the Industry, in general .. has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film #Badla .. thk u.”

… about time someone started talking about this silent success .. !! because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line Producer, or any else in the Industry, in general .. has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film #Badla .. thk u https://t.co/nglxm4f9bH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2019

Badla has been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. Being his witty self, SRK replied to Big B’s tweet. “Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite!” he wrote.

Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite! https://t.co/9vix8rvwuP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2019

Badla surpassed the box office collection of Big B’s previous films, 102 Not Out and Pink. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared, “#Badla continues its energetic performance… Biz witnesses an upturn on [fourth] Sat and Sun… Had crossed *lifetime biz* of #102NotOut and #Pink earlier, crosses *lifetime biz* of #Piku now… [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 81.79 cr. India biz.”

Badla is the Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller Contratiempo (released in English speaking markets as The Invisible Guest). It centres on a woman Naina Sethi (Taapsee Pannu) who is charged with the murder of her boyfriend. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of her lawyer Badal.