Abhishek Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his ‘second birthday’

It’s been 37 years since the fatal accident Amitabh Bachchan suffered on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie. Abhishek Bachchan on Friday took to social media to wish his father on his ‘second birthday’ as it was on August 2 that doctors were able to revive him.

Sharing a throwback photo featuring himself, Big B and Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek wrote, “#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near-fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you,”

Not only Abhishek Bachchan but also fans of the megastar took to social media to wish him on the day. Thanking them for their love and blessings, the 76-year-old actor tweeted, “T 3244 – Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..”

T 3244 – Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..🙏🙏🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2019

Back in 1982, on the sets of Manmohan Desai’s Coolie, during a fight sequence with Puneet Issar, Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to fall on the table first and then on to the ground. As the timing was not rightly judged, Issar ended up hitting Big B’s abdomen and the actor landed on the edge of the table due to which internal bleeding started. Bachchan was later rushed to the hospital and was operated on August 2.

On the work front, Big B has quite a few projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre and Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy among more.