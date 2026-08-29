Amitabh Bachchan says Nepal flood visuals ‘unbearable to watch’: ‘Fury of nature’

The flash floods in Nepal have left everyone devastated, including celebs from the film industry. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about nature’s tragedy, in his latest blog. While wishing his fans on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan yesterday, Big B also expressed solidarity with the victims of the floods in Nepal. Amitabh mentioned that the visuals of the current state of Nepal were ‘unbearable to watch’.

In his blog, the actor wished everyone on the special occasion of Rakhi. Along with a picture photo of his wrist with colourful rakhis, he wrote, “May this bond of love affection and care live eternally – the dedication of the relation between a sister and a brother , never to be broken or forgotten .. its sacred thread tied to the wrist, is the symbol of perpetuity in the relationship .. its auspicious presence fortifies its reason.”

The veteran superstar then offered prayers for those affected by the calamity turned and shared his thoughts on Nepal floods. He added, “On a more serious note the devastation of the floods in Nepal are unbearable to watch .. the fury of nature can never be battled with .. its respect needs the presence of the divine .. we pray .. for that in itself is beyond all .. Affection and care.”

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Celebs react to Nepal floods

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt also extended his support for the victims on his Instagram Stories. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the floods in Nepal. I stand with you in this difficult time and will always be there to support you in whatever way I can. Stay safe and stay strong,” he wrote.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar was also seen actively posting about the rescue operations during the Assam floods. While posting a few videos of the flood-hit areas, she wrote on Instagram, “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild.”

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala spoke to NDTV about the floods and shared, “My first thoughts are towards the people, the victims, the people who are suffering. Prayers for them. I think we all need to pray for them. And beyond borders, beyond this thing, on a human-to-human level, to see such a huge amount of human suffering, it’s a heartbreaking situation.”

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She further added, “And it came all of a sudden, shockingly, like the way even the earthquake, I remember many years back, shattered. The visuals, the news, the stories, I’ve never seen. I don’t think many of us have seen this kind of flood or this kind of fury of nature. And we all need to pray, and we all need to step forward to support and help.”

Many other celebs, including, Kriti Sanon, Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, and Farhan Akhtar reacted to the horrific tragedy on social media.

Nepal floods

The fatal flash floods hit northern Nepal on the morning of August 26. It caused the deaths of hundreds of people, and many are still missing. The affected areas of the Nepal-Tibet border region include Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading along the Trishuli River. As per reports, the death toll has increased to 538, along with a new flood threat hanging on the country.