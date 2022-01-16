Amitabh Bachchan says ‘kaam bandh hai’, shows off his growing beard

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in India, many cities have strengthened restrictions with work also slowing down. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself growing his beard as he remains at home. He also captioned the post in Hindi saying that work has come to a standstill. “… काम वाम सब बंद है .. बस दाढ़ी बढ़ती जा रही है ,” he wrote with the photo. Wearing his trademark glasses and headband, the Piku actor is seen smiling at the camera in the zoomed-in picture.

Amitabh Bachchan’s post received a lot of love from fans and colleagues. Former Indian cricket team captain and now BCCI president Sourav Ganguly commented on the post, “The best …,” while Bipasha Basu wrote, “So cute❤️.” The post already has more than five lakh likes on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Recently, the thespian was seen enjoying nature as he got some time off from his busy schedule. He shared a picture of himself sitting on a reclined chair on the lawn of his home in Mumbai.

Overlooking the blue sky and his lush green lawn, senior Bachchan wrote on Instagram, “Clear blue skies .. bright sunshine .. cool breezes .. ye hai Mumbai meri jaan.” He also wrote about experiencing nature at its best on his blog and mentioned how he does not get time to watch the bright natural light because of his hectic schedule.

A few days back, the 79-year-old actor took a break from social media to deal with ‘domestic Covid situations’. Later, it was revealed that a member of his staff, who works in one of his two bungalows, had tested positive for the coronavirus.