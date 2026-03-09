Amitabh Bachchan says India won in T20 World Cup 2026 as he didn’t watch the final; Shah Rukh calls the victory ‘comprehensive’. Watch reactions

The Indian national cricket team lifted the trophy at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, turning the historic victory into a moment of celebration for fans across the country. India delivered a dominant performance in the final, defeating the New Zealand national cricket team. Several celebrities also took to social media to celebrate the victory and congratulate the team on their historic achievement. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Deol, and PM Narendra Modi shared their warm wishes.

The PM took to his social media to post some photos from the match and wrote, “Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India! @indiancricketteam.”

Reacting to the match result, Amitabh Bachchan shared a humorous tweet saying, “कहा था नहीं देखूँगा तो जीत जाएँगे! हो गया!” which translates to, “I had said that if I don’t watch, they will win—and it happened!” Fans replied humorously, asking him to never watch a match to ensure India’s victory.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared his excitement and pride after India’s big win. The actor posted a photo of Team India lifting the trophy and wrote, “What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!”

Take a bow. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/X3Tsym3e01 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2026

Actor Akshay Kumar also joined the celebrations online. He shared a GIF of his dance from his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and wrote, “Har ghar ka maholol (Scene at every household) Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India.”

हर घर का माहौल 🕺🏼🥁

Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/m6Tmmqj4NB — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2026

Anushka Sharma, Sunny Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and many others too shared congratulatory posts for Team India.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram story and shared the popular clip from his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, basking in the victory. Kareena Kapoor also celebrated the milestone on her social media handle. Anushka Sharma congratulated the Indian team on Instagram and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory!! Back to back World Cup wins.”

Actor Sunny Deol shared via social media, “The GABRUS of Team India!!! You have WON IT!!! #Champions you have made Hindustan Proud!! Congratulations #TeamIndia for back to back World Cup wins, you truly played like GABRUS- No Fear, All heart!”

Anil Kapoor took a hilarious dig at New Zealand’s defeat in the T20 World Cup final and wrote, “Aaj kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai! Congratulations to our Indian team you never fail to make us proud.”

Actor Anupam Kher shared the winning moments from the match on his Instagram handle and cheerfully wrote, “INDIIIIIIAAAAAAA ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Jai Hind!”

This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure and dominance throughout the tournament … and brought the trophy home again and created history… Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳. The nation will sleep well tonight. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 8, 2026

The GABRUS of Team India!!! You have WON IT!!! 🏆#Champions you have made Hindustan Proud!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🙌🏽 Congratulations #TeamIndia for back to back World Cup wins, you truly played like GABRUS- No Fear, All heart! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YCNdAhYXbK — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 8, 2026

INDIAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!! 🇮🇳

INDIAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!! 🇮🇳

CHAMPIONS!!! 💪🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 8, 2026

Jr NTR shared via social media, “This is how our Men in Blue showed up with calm, composure, and dominance throughout the tournament…and brought the trophy home again and created history. Congratulations Team India. The nation will sleep well tonight.” Mahesh Babu shared via X, “What was that!!! A magnificent testimony to Team India’s dominance unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts…Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube, Bumrah, Axar, and everyone who made this unforgettable…Congratulations Team India. History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation. Jai Hind.”

Among others were Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Aparshakti Khurana, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who celebrated the historic triumph and hailed the Indian team’s performance.

The whole country was in celebration mode on Sunday night as Team India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy once again. Fans across the nation cheered as the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Former T20 World Cup-winning captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the final.