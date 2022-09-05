scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan says he lost use of his limbs during ‘medical torments’: ‘I lost and got it back’

Amitabh Bachchan was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor recovered in nine days and is back on the sets of KBC.

Amitabh Bachchan with the girl Avni from KBC.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and narrated a beautiful incident from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He spoke about a girl Avni, who is challenged by sight and said that, “her normalcy was astonishing.” He also revisited the moments in his life when he lost the use of his limbs but with correct medical attention could get better.

The actor who is medically prevented from close proximity to public presence had to alter the routine at KBC to meet the girl. He described the moment as an emotion that could only be felt. 



He then wrote, “I touched her and held her hand to give her the sense of my presence along her .. she described how she saw and knew about me and my films .. she had written a letter too in 2019 for my birthday .. and asked me whether I did get it .. she told me she followed me on the social media and I assured her I would follow her .. this morning I did – both at Insta and FB .. and on the T as well.”

 



 



The actor then reflected on his life and the medical issues he has had to deal with. He said, “There have been several occasions during my medical torments when I have lost the functioning of various parts of my body – the details I shall NOT go into – they will sound the seeking of sympathy ; but no .. what has been expressed has been this  .. I lost the usage .. but the Grace of the Almighty and the prayers and wishes of the well wishers, the blessings of my elders, gave them back to me .. perhaps not of the same value as before the issue, but I got it back ..”

Reflecting on the child’s life, he added, “They that have lost their abilities and never got them back make you ridden with a kind of guilt .. especially when I do encounter the little ones like Avni and many others that I have had the moments to see, meet and spend time with .. lost and got it back .. they did not .. The fairness of life .. unbalanced .. a bias in a sense.”

Bachchan was recently diagnosed with Coronavirus and the actor recovered in nine days. The actor has now returned to shooting KBC. 


First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:37:20 pm
