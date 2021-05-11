Amitabh Bachchan says he has contributed Rs 15 cr in fight against pandemic: ‘Of course, such figures are beyond my means’

Amitabh Bachchan has contributed in the form of ventilators, oxygen concentrators and set up covid care centers in Delhi and Mumbai as India fights the pandemic. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday night took to his personal blog to share his contributions as India battled the debilitating Covid-19. He said he has contributed about Rs 15 crore and will not step back from doing more, even if it means dipping into his own funds. Amitabh also encouraged others to come forward, “May we all come forward in a display of solidarity and togetherness, to hold each others hand in this trial and win.”

Amitabh, after sharing what he has been up to in trying to help Covid-19 medical facilities and orphaned children, clarified that the amount of his contribution will surpass the Rs 2 crore figure that has been doing the rounds in media. He wrote, “In this battle against this virus, many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees.”

He went on to write, “Of course such figures are beyond my means , but I work and labour and resolve to dig into my earnings for those that need it most and with the kindness of the Almighty have been able to give this amount .. in time , if I am able to harness some more of my personal funds I shall not hesitate to contribute more.”

He also said he is helping people in the industry who are facing a challenge due to Covid-19.”And there are those colleagues and friends that have run into difficult times financially .. they too have been given funds to tide over some of the trouble they find themselves in. This is not trumpeting my ‘wares’ .. if at all it can be a motivation for many others to come forward and donate , the amount of misery that one hears and sees could be greatly reduced.”

Here’s a list of superstar’s contributions during the pandemic:

400 bed covid care center in Delhi Gurudwara: Bachchan shared details about the Covid Care center in Delhi’s RakabGanj Gurudwara and wrote, “my contribution in that making, gives a sense of a deed that needed to be done.”

He added, “I am also very pleased that the Diagnostic Centre that contributed in the making of the Hospital Care Centre at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi is operational and works at the very minimum costs and for some , free. The MRI machine along with other ancillary machines are all set which help in the diagnosis of patients suffering ; particularly to detect the virus in the lungs.”

Ordered 20 ventilators from abroad: Bachchan Senior stated that he has ordered 20 ventilators from overseas, and they have started to arrive. He wrote, “The first lot of 10 has landed in Mumbai and are at Customs awaiting clearance. The procurer Agency will deliver them by Wednesday and at least 4 Municipal Hospitals that I had earmarked and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Committee the BMC, shall be given at least 4 of the 6 they desired .. the balance 10 are arriving by the 25th and they too shall be distributed to the other Hospital locations and care centres that I have identified.”

Ordered oxygen concentrators from Poland and more from other countries: Bachchan spoke about oxygen concentrators too and how these are “another dire need, that has also been put on a very fast track through suppliers from the overseas companys.”

Bachchan shared that 50 oxygen concentrators that he has ordered from Poland shall be airlifted for Delhi on 15th of this month, and he has ordered another batch of 150 concentrators from different manufacturing agents which will be coming by the 23rd of this month.

Covid Care Center in Juhu, Mumbai: Bachchan wrote, “The care centre in Juhu that I am contributing to work on, is almost ready and shall be in a position by the 12th to provide medical care for about 50 beds – requirements such as Oxygen, Doctors and nurses are all in place.”

He also shared, “meanwhile the food for the poor has ben initiated and 1000 packets of dry food shall be going out to the poor.”

Adopting two children who lost their parents to Covid-19: Amitabh will also be taking care of children who have lost their parents to Covid-19. He wrote, “The orphanage that is going to look after the 2 children that I have commissioned to be taken care of is on. The local Govt., has a formal procedure for the adoption process and they have identified the 2 children who have lost their parents to the virus. They will be giving us the names by tomorrow for the Hyderabad orphanage and shall be given free education from the 1st to the 10th class, along with free boarding and lodging. If either of them turn out to excel they shall be considered for higher studies under the same conditions.”

Contribution in form of machinery at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital: Amitabh who mostly visits Nanavati hospital in Mumbai for treatment, has donated 3 new detection machines like sonography units and more. “Of course the PPE units and other protective gears are also being supplied to the front line workers to the extent of whatever is within my means.. and if I am able to muster more earnings I shall certainly aim to give more,” he concluded.