Amitabh Bachchan says FIFA World Cup has disrupted his routine: ‘Time has gone awry’

The ongoing FIFA World Cup has apparently disrupted Amitabh Bachchan’s daily routine. The veteran actor, who is known to follow sports closely, shared that the late-night and early-morning match timings have thrown his schedule off. But beyond football, his latest blog was also a reflection on changing times, the rise of young talent and how the tournament continues to produce unexpected heroes.

Taking to his Tumblr blog, Big B wrote, “The timelines and the idea of time has gone awry… the reason of course is the WC 2026… times to see are weird and makes our days even worse… but we see, we cheer, we have remorse.”

Referring to the many surprises the tournament has thrown up, Amitabh Bachchan noted that several traditional football powerhouses have suffered disappointing defeats, while lesser-fancied nations have impressed with their performances.

He wrote, “Most of the renowned and well-known football countries have, with great regret, lost… but I am elated by the fact that those we never imagined have given fight and gained recognition. They keep saying, ‘May the best team win,’ but we never know who the best team is until the results come out.”

The actor also reflected on the professionalism of footballers, pointing out that many players who compete fiercely against one another in club football come together to represent their countries during the World Cup.

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Explaining the idea through an Indian example, he compared it to the IPL, where cricketers play for rival franchises but unite when they wear the Indian jersey. “Like in IPL, the players play for different team franchises and become competitors. But when they are all put together for the national team, they are one,” he wrote, adding that such a transition “needs character.”

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Amitabh Bachchan was particularly impressed by the number of teenagers representing their countries on football’s biggest stage. Reflecting on the emergence of 17- and 18-year-old stars, he wondered how much the world has changed over the years.

“The evolution of fresh talent emerges in every World Cup. We learn that youngsters aged 17 and 18 are representing an entire nation. We ask ourselves, ‘What were we doing at that age?’ and realise we were never like them,” he wrote.

The actor then broadened the discussion into a reflection on life, saying every generation witnesses changes that the previous one could never have imagined. While today’s youth benefit from those advancements, older generations can only look back and wonder how different life might have been if those opportunities had existed earlier.

He concluded the blog on a hopeful note, writing, “The youth will witness what is yet to come, and that is a satisfaction… There is a bit of sun out around where I live and I need to soak in whatever little I can… Happy sunshine.”

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The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup has now entered its final week, with the tournament witnessing several memorable upsets, breakout young stars and closely fought contests.