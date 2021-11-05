Amitabh Bachchan says Diwali night is ‘deafeningly silent’ at Jalsa: ‘Roomful of family, each in their world of mobile’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali was much quieter this year as he gave a glimpse of the night at his home, Jalsa. Big B was earlier seen with wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and grandchildren Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda as they visited their old home, Pratiksha, for Diwali puja.

The family was dressed in different shades of white as the men – Amitabh, Abhishek and Agastya wore white kurtas with silver embellishments while Aishwarya Rai was seen in a white and silver ensemble. Aaradhya was seen twinning with her mother. The family was seen in their cars as they visited Pratiksha for the puja.

Amitabh it seems was missing the Diwali party which traditionally happens at their home and is the place to be for who’s who of the industry. “The gaiety , the fun and frolic of the past .. the celebration of this festive day .. friends and well wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness .. in the diyas of hope and prosperity,” he wrote talking about the party which was not held this year.

Talking about the muted celebrations, the actor added, “It has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers .. perhaps a GOI ruling against it , but even so an eerie silence about .. and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile .. what has the rapid communication done to us .. destroyed memory , remembering .. an answer to all on the net and a depletion of the mind and the brain to face upto the challenges, for public consumption and beyond.”

Talking about Covid-19 and impact it has had on lives, he said, “So much has changed in these past two years .. destruction yes but invention too .. and the ingenuity of the human species ..much has been said and written about it .. a reprieve then .. ‘tis not so sweet now as it was before.”

Earlier on Diwali, Bachchan had shared a throwback family photo of Laxmi puja also featuring Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya on Twitter and written, “To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response.”