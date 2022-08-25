‘Helpless’ Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Covid won’ as he provides health update: ‘You seek isolation a million times in your career…’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed helplessness after being diagnosed with Covid-19 again. He took to his blog and wrote about the experience. Amitabh was one of the first Indian celebrities to contract the virus during the first wave in 2020, and also spent several days in the hospital along with other members of his family.

On Thursday morning, the actor revealed in his blog that he managed to get infected again despite numerous precautions, such as two doses of the vaccine (plus a booster) and refraining from interacting with the public. “Covid did win and come out victorious,” he wrote.

He added that getting into details about his experience would be ‘pointless’. “The profession of medicine and doctors is far too refined and admired, that it would be a fallacy to even attempt to enter their thinking or their domain,” he wrote, adding that everybody should put their faith in science.

Admitting that he feels ‘helpless’, the actor continued, “It is the helplessness that invades the system .. and the assurance that many give that all shall be well, is most courageous of them.. but ever there are eternal apprehensions for their fructification.” Amitabh also mused that he has often desired ‘isolation’ in his career, but not like this. “The body mind and this complicated system has forgotten the idea of the solitary,” he wrote.

He ended his blog by declaring that he will not be providing ‘health bulletins’, but assured fans that he will keep them updated about his recovery. The most concerning aspect of his second Covid-19 experience, he wrote, was the domino effect that it has had on his work commitments, especially the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

You can read Amitabh’s entire blog post here:

to them that have sent me their concern and prayers .. their love .. and the immense heart filled grace for my recovery, I give my folded hands in grateful acknowledged will ever be touched by gratitude .. your benevolence shall ever remain within me and your dedicated care , a never ending river of love ..

yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious .. !

to say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear .. the sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be , of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up ..

it is the helplessness that invades the system .. and the assurance that many give that all shall be well , is most courageous of them .. but ever there are eternal apprehensions for their fructification ..

the commit is so sacred for me .. once done , done for a finality .. and when a burden of repressed change has to be born it is most disturbing ..

I wish and pray that they that have put faith in the work designed by them and have given me opportunity to deliver, shall not fail .. that is all that matters ..

It is pointless for me to give you the details of the medical conditioning that has isolated me from my work .. the profession of medicine and doctors is far too refined and admired , that it would be a fallacy to even attempt to enter their thinking or their domain ..

you put your faith in them and give them the opportunity to attend to what they have trained and practiced in all these years ..

you seek isolation a million times in your career and life .. but when it comes .. the body mind and this complicated system has forgotten the idea of the solitary ..

I have no intent of giving health bulletins .. but yes I shall and I should keep you updated ..

what that update shall be , will be my prerogative .. hahahahah .. 🤣🤣

so a wish for a good night , and another pleasant morning