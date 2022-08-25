scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

‘Helpless’ Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Covid won’ as he provides health update: ‘You seek isolation a million times in your career…’

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to write about his second time getting COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan Covid, Amitabh Bachchan Covid newsBollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed helplessness after being diagnosed with Covid-19 again. He took to his blog and wrote about the experience. Amitabh was one of the first Indian celebrities to contract the virus during the first wave in 2020, and also spent several days in the hospital along with other members of his family.

On Thursday morning, the actor revealed in his blog that he managed to get infected again despite numerous precautions, such as two doses of the vaccine (plus a booster) and refraining from interacting with the public. “Covid did win and come out victorious,” he wrote.

Also read |Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

He added that getting into details about his experience would be ‘pointless’. “The profession of medicine and doctors is far too refined and admired, that it would be a fallacy to even attempt to enter their thinking or their domain,” he wrote, adding that everybody should put their faith in science.

Admitting that he feels ‘helpless’, the actor continued, “It is the helplessness that invades the system .. and the assurance that many give that all shall be well, is most courageous of them.. but ever there are eternal apprehensions for their fructification.” Amitabh also mused that he has often desired ‘isolation’ in his career, but not like this. “The body mind and this complicated system has forgotten the idea of the solitary,” he wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

He ended his blog by declaring that he will not be providing ‘health bulletins’, but assured fans that he will keep them updated about his recovery. The most concerning aspect of his second Covid-19 experience, he wrote, was the domino effect that it has had on his work commitments, especially the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

You can read Amitabh’s entire blog post here:

to them that have sent me their concern and prayers .. their love .. and the immense heart filled grace for my recovery, I give my folded hands in grateful acknowledged will ever be touched by gratitude .. your benevolence shall ever remain within me and your dedicated care , a never ending river of love ..

yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious .. !

Advertisement

to say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear .. the sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be , of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up ..

it is the helplessness that invades the system .. and the assurance that many give that all shall be well , is most courageous of them .. but ever there are eternal apprehensions for their fructification ..

the commit is so sacred for me .. once done , done for a finality .. and when a burden of repressed change has to be born it is most disturbing ..

Advertisement

I wish and pray that they that have put faith in the work designed by them and have given me opportunity to deliver, shall not fail .. that is all that matters ..

It is pointless for me to give you the details of the medical conditioning that has isolated me from my work .. the profession of medicine and doctors is far too refined and admired , that it would be a fallacy to even attempt to enter their thinking or their domain ..

you put your faith in them and give them the opportunity to attend to what they have trained and practiced in all these years ..

you seek isolation a million times in your career and life .. but when it comes .. the body mind and this complicated system has forgotten the idea of the solitary ..

I have no intent of giving health bulletins .. but yes I shall and I should keep you updated ..

Advertisement

what that update shall be , will be my prerogative .. hahahahah .. 🤣🤣

so a wish for a good night , and another pleasant morning

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 08:50:51 am
Next Story

Tumakuru accident: 9 killed, 13 injured as lorry and tempo traveller crash

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Premium
Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?
Delhi Confidential

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?

Premium
Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'
Express Interview

Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'

Most states ready, staggered rollout of labour codes likely

Most states ready, staggered rollout of labour codes likely

Orphan First Kill: Crazy sequel to cult horror classic isn't crazy enough
Movie review

Orphan First Kill: Crazy sequel to cult horror classic isn't crazy enough

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rahul disha
8 photos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s recent romantic getaway
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement