Amitabh Bachchan takes on trolls, posts savage replies: ‘I pray to god nobody insults you when you grow old’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has responded to fans who trolled him for wishing good morning quite late on Sunday. In his dignified style, the actor thanked people for the taunts and insults in chaste Hindi and explained how he pulled off an all-nighter, and went to bed late, leading to the late greetings.

On Facebook, the megastar wrote (in Hindi), “A good morning to you.” Since it was about 11:30 when he shared this, his fans began to troll him, most in good jocular spirit but some with malice and abuse.

One wrote sarcastically in Hindi, “Don’t you think you wished good morning too soon?” To which Amitabh replied, “Grateful for the taunt. Was working the whole night and woke up late so sent wishes. I am sorry if you felt hurt.”

The actor, while being dignifies, was savage. “Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (Old man, it’s afternoon),” one of the comments read. The actor’s reply won over his fans. “I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old,” Amitabh wrote.

Some did not just ridicule Amitabh for waking up late, but went off a tangent. When one person wrote that the actor must have consumed country liquor the previous night, he responded, “I do not drink, make others drink Madhushala.” The poem Madhushala was written by the actor’s father, the acclaimed poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Many others supported Amitabh against insulting comments. One wrote, “People are commenting as though they wake up with the Brahmamuhurtha (one hour and 36 minutes before sunrise)”. Many also commended the veteran actor on his work ethic and how he still works all night at his age.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Runway 34. His future projects include fantasy epic film Brahmāstra, Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan, Kannada film Butterfly, among others.