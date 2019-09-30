Amitabh, Salman and SRK make it to IE100 list of most powerful Indians in 2019

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are among the Bollywood personalities that have made it to the IE100 list of most powerful Indians in 2019.

Advertising

Amitabh ranked highest among Bollywood celebrities. The 76-year-old actor occupied the 56th position, up from his 2018 position – 77.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also jumped from his 2018 rank of 98 to climb seven spots to 91. Akshay Kumar, whose 2019 releases Kesari and Mission Mangal minted money at the box office, entered the IE100 List this year and occupied the 93rd spot.

Superstar Salman Khan slipped several spots from his 2018 rank of 81 to the 96th position this year. Aamir Khan was the fifth Bollywood personality in the IE100 List, occupying the 97th spot. In 2018, he was placed at the 80th position.

Advertising

Shah Rukh Khan’s last few films may have underperformed, but he still made it to the IE100 List. He occupied the 98th spot, a fall from 2018’s 82nd position.

Kangana Ranaut is one actor who hogs headlines for more than just her films. The outspoken actor was placed at the 99th position. She occupied the 97th position last year.

Deepika Padukone completed the IE100 List by occupying the 100th spot. This is a fall from 2018’s 79th position.