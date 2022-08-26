When Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sang and danced together, fans call them ‘desi Men in Black’

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan might rarely be seen together these days but an old, resurfaced video of the three of them together has served as a treat for their fans. The three actors are seen singing in the video from their hits.

They start with Dekha Hai Pehli Baar from Salman’s 1991 film Saajan and then the tune changes to the song Tujhe dekha to from Shah Rukh‘s iconic 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and the three actors quickly adjust to the change of song.

While the details of the event during which they are singing are not available, the actors are seen singing on tunes of a live orchestra on stage. The video was posted on Reddit by user, who captioned it as, “The super stardom that no one will ever reach.”

Check out the video -:

The fellow users of Reddit didn’t hold back from expressing their amusement over the video. One user wrote, “Petition to get them to re-enact this again. LOL.” While another one commented, “It’s so old, it seems like they are all duplicates.”

The three actors are dressed in all-black attires and paired the look with black sunglasses. The Reddit users also compared them to Indian Men In Black and Matrix.

While Salman and Shah Rukh will be seen together, doing cameos in their upcoming films Pathan and Tiger 3, it’s been a while that Amitabh was seen with either of them. Although Shah Rukh is said to have a cameo in Amitabh’s upcoming film Brahmastra, it is unknown if the two will be sharing screen space together or not.

Shah Rukh also has director Atlee’s Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki lined up for him after Pathaan, whereas Salman has director Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline for him apart from Tiger 3.