When Amitabh Bachchan took Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to a concert in London

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took his followers on a nostalgia trip as he retweeted a rare photo shared by a fan on Twitter. The monochrome photo shows the Senior Bachchan with late actor Sridevi and the two Khans of Bollywood, Salman and Aamir. While Amitabh is smiling at the camera in the photo, the very young Salman and Aamir look happy to be sharing the frame with the megastar. Sridevi, as always, is everything elegant and beautiful.

A fan of Brahmastra actor shared the photo with the caption, “Rare pic – Amitabh Bachchan with SriDevi ji , Aamir Khan and Salman Khan During rehearsals for ‘Jhumma Chumma’ concert in London-Wembley Stadium~ 70,000 audience .. @SrBachchan.”

Retweeting the photo, the 76-year-old actor went down memory lane and recalled, “those were the days .. never before a concert at Wembley Stadium from India .. and on my insistence took Salman and Aamir for their first one ..”

those were the days .. never before a concert at Wembley Stadium from India .. and on my insistence took Salman and Aamir for their first one .. https://t.co/YBoAKNP6Ht — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 5, 2019

It is only last year that Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan shared screen space in Thugs of Hindostan. With Salman Khan, the veteran star has acted in films like Baabul, Baghban and God Tussi Great Ho.

A few hours earlier, Big B, who is a regular on social media, thanked his fans who wished son Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday in a unique way. Sharing a photo of them, he expressed gratitude as he wrote, “T 3081 – Thank you so much .. this is most generous and unique .. ”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy and is expected to hit theaters around Christmas 2019.