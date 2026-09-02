Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is related to Saif Ali Khan: ‘Thank god that’s not a KBC question’

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor on several movies. (Credit: Facebook/@amitabhbachchan, Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

The Indian film industry includes several notable film families — from the Prithviraj Kapoor khandan, the Bachchans, and the Konidelas to the Allus, Akkinenis, Daggubatis, and the Salim Khan family. Interestingly, members of some of these families have married into others, forging affinal relationships that have further enhanced their affluence. However, when Amitabh Bachchan recently claimed that he and Saif Ali Khan are related, even the latter was surprised.

Saif and Akshay Kumar made a joint appearance on the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) as part of the promotion for their upcoming crime thriller Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. During the show, host Amitabh Bachchan made the revelation, leaving the two actors and the audience shocked. Interestingly, this connection had a Kareena Kapoor twist.