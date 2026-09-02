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Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is related to Saif Ali Khan: ‘Thank god that’s not a KBC question’
On Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan stunned Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar by revealing that he and Saif are related through a Kapoor family connection.
The Indian film industry includes several notable film families — from the Prithviraj Kapoor khandan, the Bachchans, and the Konidelas to the Allus, Akkinenis, Daggubatis, and the Salim Khan family. Interestingly, members of some of these families have married into others, forging affinal relationships that have further enhanced their affluence. However, when Amitabh Bachchan recently claimed that he and Saif Ali Khan are related, even the latter was surprised.
Saif and Akshay Kumar made a joint appearance on the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) as part of the promotion for their upcoming crime thriller Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. During the show, host Amitabh Bachchan made the revelation, leaving the two actors and the audience shocked. Interestingly, this connection had a Kareena Kapoor twist.
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Are Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan related?
“Many people don’t know this, but he is related to me,” Big B stated. Hearing this, an astonished Saif asked, “Me?” Even Akshay Kumar looked stunned. Amitabh continued, “Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Kapoor’s son, Nikhil Nanda, is married to my daughter, Shweta Bachchan.”
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For those who may not know, Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor, the daughter of Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor and Babita, making her and Nikhil first cousins. Through Kareena, Saif’s Pataudi-Tagore family and the Prithviraj Kapoor khandan are also connected.
‘Thank god that’s not a KBC question’: Saif Ali Khan’s witty reply
Amitabh further quipped, “So, now I want to know, how should I address Kareena? What will Kareena call me?” Saif replied with his signature wit, “Thank god that’s not a question (on KBC screen),” making both Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar crack up.
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While Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor have worked together in movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Dev (2004), and Satyagraha (2013), Big B has shared the screen with Saif in Aarakshan (2011) and Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007).
About Haiwaan
Also starring Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary, and Manoj Joshi in key roles, Haiwaan is a remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.
Haiwaan features music by Pritam, cinematography by Divakar Mani, production design by Sabu Cyril, and editing by Aiyappan Nair MS. The movie will hit screens worldwide on Friday, September 11.
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