Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan said ‘I am a bathroom singer’ when Adnan Sami asked him for a collaboration

Amitabh Bachchan and Adnan Sami collaborated for the song 'Kabhi Nahi' in 2002.

Adnan Sami, Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan and Adnan Sami. (Photo: Adnan Sami/Instagram)
Singer-composer Adnan Sami has opened up about his collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan in 2002 for the song “Kabhi Nahi”. The singer said that a collaboration with Amitabh was on his bucket list and also revealed that initially when he approached the Bollywood megastar, he did not agree to do the song.

In an interview with Mashable, Adnan said, “I was fortunate enough to witness the Bachchan phenomena. There is no other way to describe it. I was very clear in my head that this is the one collaboration that is on my bucket list.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

Adnan Sami said that when he first met Amitabh Bachchan, he sang “Tera Chehra” for him and Amitabh gave a positive reaction. The singer said that when he sang “Kabhi Nahi”, the actor loved that song too. Adnan then asked Amitabh, “Wouldn’t it be great if you also sing it?” Amitabh replied, “I cannot sing, I am a bathroom singer.” Then Amitabh started singing the same song in a lower octave, which he does very often. I told him don’t sing one octave down, the energy will be lost.”

When Adnan told Amitabh not to sing in a lower octave, the actor said, “That’s where I sound like Bachchan.” Finally, Amitabh told Adnan to leave the song with him and said that he will think about it. Adnan said that he left the meeting with a big question mark on his face. However, after three to four days, Amitabh called him and said, “Adnan ok, I will do it.”

“Kabhi Nahi” was a part of Adnan Sami’s album Tera Chehra.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 19:06 IST
