Amitabh Bachchan revisits his old photoshoot in Paris as he isolates at home: ‘Most humbling experience’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus last week. This is his second bout of infection, and the actor is currently isolated at home. While not giving out many details of his illness, Big B has been constantly giving details about how he is spending his time at home. Earlier, the thespian had revealed he was cleaning the bathroom and wiping the floor himself. On Tuesday, he informed his social media fam about revisiting the ‘pages of the past’ and shared an old photo of a magazine cover that he did in Paris by Harcourt Studio. He called it a ‘great honour and most humbling experience.

“In isolation due to the 2nd bout of CoViD, what does one do .. one looks back at the pages of the past and discovers this .. it’s at an event for an Indian Festival at the Pompidou Centre, Paris when the famous Harcourt Studio took this picture .. the Studio is very ably represented in the Louvre and this picture also makes it’s presence among many others .. a great honour and a most humbling experience ,” he wrote along with the photo.

In the black-and-white picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen looking straight at the camera lens. Dressed in a suit, the actor looks handsome in his white trademark beard and a big mop of hair on his head. Son Abhishek Bachchan also dropped a fire emoji on the post.

While fans posted ‘get well soon’ messages, they also could not stop complimenting the star. “Aap jaisa aur koi nahi,” wrote a social media user, while another added, “Wow, evergreen hero”.

Amitabh Bachchan announced that he tested Covid positive on August 23 through his social media post. He wrote, “T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. ”

On the work front, Big B was shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. However, as the show had an ample bank of episodes, telecast hasn’t been an issue till now. He will next be seen in Brahamastra Part One -Shiva, which is set to release on September 9. Post that, the veteran actor has director Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai and Vikas Bahl’s director Goodbye, which also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna.