Amitabh Bachchan revisits childhood favourite Lone Ranger comics, says he looks like Tonto now

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan often treats his fans with his photos and interesting captions on social media. On Saturday, the actor remembered his school days and shared a childhood memory. He recalled how he used to be a fan of The Lone Ranger comics in the 1950s.

“Remembering the School days in the 1950’s and my most favourite comics ‘The Lone Ranger’ and his deputy Tonto,” adding that he never thought he would one day start looking like Deputy Tonto, the lead character of the series. “Never ever thought 71 years later I would start looking like my favourite!” he wrote.

The Lone Ranger first edition came out in 1945 under Dell Comics with around 145 issues. The comic also inspired a couple of movies based on its theme and the primary characters.

Big B also tweeted about how the “GenNEXT” believes manifestation. “new mantra of the genNext .. MANIFESTATION..say it , write it, record it .. and it happens .. !! ‘every day in every way I am getting better and better and better ..’ AND .. it is supposed to happen ..So they say and believe,” the tweet read.

On Friday, the veteran actor also spoke about how the behaviour of fans has changed over the years. He shared a throwback picture featuring a girl, who seemed excited to be meeting Amitabh Bachchan. “… gone are the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the one this little one did .. so full of gratitude .. just look at her expression .. now its just an emoji 🙌 .. !!!!! .. if you are lucky,” he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon get back on the sets of GoodBye, a Vikas Bahl directorial, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.