Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan reviews Avatar The Way of Water, feels people missed its message: 'Many failed to understand…'

Earlier, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar had lauded James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water and called it 'magnificent.'

avatar 2Big B recently watched and enjoyed Avatar: The Way of Water. (Photo: Amitabh/Instagram)
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently saw James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water, and heaped praise on its theme and philosophy, which he thought many were unable to see.

Big B took to his blog and wrote, “AVATAR, the water matter was seen and many differing opinions came about ..Many felt its length was too long and others could not wait till the end .. but failed , I think to understand the philosophy behind the story ..DO NOT MESS WITH NATURE .. FOR IT SHALL TAKE ITS REVENGE !! (sic).”

The superstar went on to write about how the element of water plays a pivotal role in life, adding, “The Lion shall ever remember the thorn that Androcles removed from his paw in pain .. and come to its rescue when in distress ..So too the wild of the water Oceans .. so too the fact that WATER be the most important element of our existence ..We were born in water and shall be brought to an end in water too ..(sic).”

Also Read |Avatar The Way of Water to soon topple records held by Avengers Endgame, Dangal; faces competition from Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved

Bachchan is not the only actor to be blown away by the film that has already been creating an Oscar buzz. Akshay Kumar too had shared his views regarding the box office blockbuster and called the film ‘magnificent.’ “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!”

Avatar: The Way of Water has not only created a spell on celebrities, but on the general audience as well, who have lapped it up and made it a hit. The film has minted over 1.4 billion dollars globally, even as its India collection stands at an impressive Rs 336.5 crore, reported Koimoi.

Starring Kerry Washington and Sam Worthington, Avatar: The Way of Water is currently running successfully in cinemas.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 16:12 IST
