Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he isn’t afraid of shaking hands with fans despite getting COVID-19 twice

Actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 years old earlier this month. He surprised his fans by greeting them outside his house, a practice that was discontinued by him amid the pandemic in last two years. During the latest episode of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor was told by a contestant that he can get ill if he comes in close contact with the audience.

Amitabh is often surrounded by fans whenever he makes a public appearance. Even Kaun Banega Crorepati is shot in front of a live audience, and Amitabh is required to interact with contestants closely. Many a times the contestants shake hands with him or even hug him. Amitabh has battled the coronavirus twice now, but that hasn’t stopped him from meeting his fans and shaking hands with them.

On the show, when a contestant named Shambhavi Bandal told him this, Amitabh said, “Let me tell you one thing. I would consider myself to be lucky if I fell ill because of my audience. I didn’t mind getting affected and falling sick because of my audience. I had the opportunity to meet them. I don’t mind shaking hands with them. They are more important to me.”

The senior actor, who used to greet his fans outside his Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, every Sunday, stopped the practice when cases started to increase. However, this year on October 11, he stepped out to surprise the fans waiting for him outside his home.

He wrote on his blog, “I have expressed my love and gratitude beyond measure to the Ef for making and taking the trouble to gift and be present for the meetings at Jalsa and Janak. For so many years your dedication has been definite resolved and permanent .. I can only just say that you have all been my heart and soul .. one that beats with me and breathes too the love that extends beyond any barrier. I cannot imagine what I could have done right to deserve this attention and love, but this I do know .. you shall ever be remembered and loved. Stay safe all .. and stay connected. As I said I am hoping to begin that lost story again at the gates of Jalsa, from this Sunday and do hope there shall be sufficient time for me from work to be there for you.”