On KBC, Amitabh Bachchan reveals one of the reasons he married Jaya Bachchan: ‘Unke kesh bahut lambe the’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan often talks about his personal life with contestants on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. From experiences on set to his love story with wife Jaya Bachchan, the actor has narrated many instances from his life over the course of 14 seasons. Recently, he mentioned one of the reasons that he fell for Jaya.

While interacting with the contestant Priyanka Maharshi on Tuesday’s episode, Big B complimented her on her long hair. He added, “Apni patni se humne biyaha ek iss wajah se kiya tha ki unke kes bohot lambe the (One of the reasons I married my wife was because she had long hair).”

Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan on June 3, 1973. The couple will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2023.

Recently, the Uunchai actor had also shared how his wife reacts when her calls go unattended, or if they are answered by his secretary. He said, “Udhar se phone aaye and if you miss the call, then you are done. It would happen that she would not be aware of my situation if I am busy at work. But according to her, whenever her calls come I have to be present.” Senior Bachchan added, “So I thought of a way. I told my secretary to receive her calls and give her my information. But then it went to a different level. She would tell me, ‘So now to talk to you, I have to go through your secretary?’”

Amitabh and Jaya have starred together in movies such as Silsila, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay, among others. The last time they shared the screen together was for a special appearance in the 2016 film Ki and Ka.