Amitabh Bachchan reveals he used to fast for Jaya Bachchan on Karwa Chauth: ‘Shuru shuru me rakhte the’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan once claimed to be a non-romantic person, and his wife Jaya Bachchan agreed. But this wasn’t always the case. The Uunchai actor revealed that during the initial years of their marriage, he used to fast for her on Karwa Chauth.

In Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was in a conversation with contestant Ruchi. She told the actor that she fasts for her husband on Karwa Chauth and he does it, too. Reacting to this, the actor shared, “Shuru shuru me hum bhi rakhte the, fir chhod diye. (I also used to fast initially, but then I stopped).”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for almost five decades now. In a recent episode of Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya had revealed the condition Big B had kept before marrying her. “We had decided we will marry in October, because by then my work would have reduced. But he had told me, ‘I definitely don’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people’,” Jaya recalled.

During the KBC episode, the 80-year-old actor also shared the story behind his surname ‘Bachchan’. He told the audience that his father never wanted to be “in the ropes of caste.” Senior Bachchan shared, “His (Harivansh Rai) surname ‘Bachchan’ was his ‘kavi naam’ or pen name. During my school admission, the teacher asked my parents what my surname was to be. It is then that my father on the spot decided that my surname would be, ‘Bachchan’. I became the first example of being a ‘Bachchan’.”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. He is now awaiting the release of his film Uunchai, co-starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Dengzopa, and Parineeti Chopra, among others.