Amitabh Bachchan reveals how a rat ended up in his pants: ‘Bell bottoms were very inviting those days’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s social media game is on point. His photos and captions can put Gen Z to shame. On Wednesday, Amitabh celebrated 43 years of his film Do Aur Do Paanch and went on to share a rather hilarious anecdote about the bell-bottom pants that were quite a craze back then.

Posting a still from Do Aur Do Paanch, Big B mentioned that the film was lot of fun. He also revealed that the bell-bottom pants he wore for a screening of the movie were very inviting, as a rat climbed up his pants.

“43 years of 2+2 = 5 ; Do aur Do Panch .. what fun this film was .. bell bottoms and all !!! …. Err the bell bottoms were very inviting those days .. went to see a film in a theatre, and a rat climbed into my pants .. thanks to the bell bottom,” Bachchan wrote.

Fans were quick to reply on the post as they lauded his style statement. Some of the comments read, “Absolute style icon sir”, “Old isgold #90s look #amitabhbachchan amazing” and ”Still the same charm you have sir.” Another fan commented, “Sir hum aapke bahut bre fan h Aur mere papa bhi bahut bre fan hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan had recently shared a throwback photo of himself from the sets of his second film Reshma aur Shera. Along with the post, the actor claimed that in those days he would always be called an ‘uunt’ (camel in Hindi). This was presumably due to the actor’s height.