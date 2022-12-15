Amitabh Bachchan reveals his funky New Year photo was courtesy granddaughter Aaradhya: ‘Ye chashma, topi…’

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed during an episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati that the special look he had worn for welcoming New Year 2021 was gifted to him by his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The senior Bachchan had worn a golden hat, funky spectacles and a lot of razzle-dazzle for ushering in the new year. The actor said that that look was a gift from celebrity couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya.

While chatting with participant Aaryav Shah on KBC, Amitabh was shown a report card which displayed what all he liked doing, one of the pointers mentioned that he liked donning funky clothes. Then, Big B was shown a photo of himself dressed in the said funky clothes. Explaining the picture, Amitabh said, “Ye chashma, topi aur Happy New Year likha hua, wo humko Aaradhya ne diya tha (Aaradhya gave me that hat and those glasses). So, when she gifted me those things, I wore it all on the occasion and even posted a picture of it.”

From Amitabh Bachchan’s blog. From Amitabh Bachchan’s blog.

By a way of further explaining his affinity for more colourful-looking clothes, the actor said while hosting KBC Junior episodes, he wanted to appear as if he and contestants were from the same age bracket.

Amitabh had shared the said picture on his blog at the beginning of 2021 and written, “It was an odd year .. 2020 .. and the next could be odd too .. but in the better sense than the previous .. and just the feel of 1.1.’21 .. has a certain ring about it .. a ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year. It does not require more than this to be said or expressed .. at times the unsaid proves better than the said .. most of the time in all walks of life.”

On the work front, the actor was seen in a slew of releases this year, including Jhund, Uunchai, Runway 34 and Goodbye.