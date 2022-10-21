Amitabh Bachchan reveals he accidentally hurt Vinod Khanna while shooting Muqaddar Ka Sikander: ‘He got 16 stitches on his face’

Amitbh Bachchan has been sharing several interesting anecdotes from his films, about his co-stars and his family while hosting the 14th season of television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On the latest episode of KBC14, while quizzing contestant Suraj Das, Bachchan revealed that during the filming of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar he accidentally hurt his co-star, the late actor Vinod Khanna and he had to be rushed to the hospital.

It was during the game that Bachchan asked Das a question about a song from his film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. After giving the right answer, Das asked Bachchan if it is true that while shooting the film, he threw a glass at Vinod Khanna which hurt him and hence the latter had to get sixteen stitches.

Responding to Das, Bachchan then explained what had really happened. Describing the shot, he said, “Yes, that is correct, it was a mistake and I am very sorry about it. (In the shot) we are drinking at the bar and I get to know that my lover is in love with somebody else, and I get angry, so I throw a glass down, but it hit his chin instead. He was hurt. He was a very close friend and we rushed him to the hospital and the doctors gave him stitches and then I took him home to his wife, and apologised to her too for the accident and left.”

Das, who’s a film buff, also shared that he also read on Google that when Bachchan was shooting the title track of the film, he would ride from Juhu to Bandra, his female fans would follow him. Bachchan was amazed that Das knew so much about such an old film and said, “I don’t know much about it as I never turned back and saw any woman running behind me.”

Bachchan, on the work front, was last seen in GoodBye, he’ll now be seen in Sooraj Bharjatia’s Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa.