Amitabh Bachchan returns to social media a day after announcing break, says ‘yet more rest needed’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Just a day after announcing a break from social media, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has returned with a new blog post, saying he needed more rest. The veteran actor also shared a cryptic post on X.
On October 23, Amitabh returned to his blog, writing, “Yet more rest needed… adjusting… thinking and wondering… the human body and its uniqueness.”
The megastar also took to X to post, “Let’s Go.”
These posts come after Amitabh Bachchan apologised to his fans for his absence from social media, explaining that he had been advised to take a few days off to rest and recuperate.
Breaking a four-day silence on X, Amitabh wrote, “Apologies. I beg your forgiveness; I have been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate. So I am not able to write anything.”
The message was widely interpreted as an announcement that Amitabh Bachchan was taking a break from social media.
Also Read – Why pro-Khalistani groups are targeting Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh? The 1984 claims & KBC appearance
Amitabh Bachchan, who recently turned 84, had made headlines earlier this month after revealing that he had injured his knee while shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati.
What happened to Amitabh Bachchan?
During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he had slipped and fallen while shooting the show, injuring his left knee and experiencing difficulty standing. As a result, he delivered his opening monologue while seated instead of standing at the centre of the set. However, he reassured the audience that the injury was not serious.
Despite his age, Amitabh continues to remain active professionally, hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, attending public events and working on upcoming projects. His film lineup includes Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, in which he reprises his role as the immortal Ashwatthama.