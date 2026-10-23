Amitabh Bachchan returns to social media a day after announcing break, says ‘yet more rest needed’

Just a day after announcing a break from social media, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has returned with a new blog post, saying he needed more rest. The veteran actor also shared a cryptic post on X.

On October 23, Amitabh returned to his blog, writing, “Yet more rest needed… adjusting… thinking and wondering… the human body and its uniqueness.”

The megastar also took to X to post, “Let’s Go.”

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These posts come after Amitabh Bachchan apologised to his fans for his absence from social media, explaining that he had been advised to take a few days off to rest and recuperate.